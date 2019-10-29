According to the “Nipa Hunu” singer, churches have had enough of it so it’s time they change their target audience.

He made this statement during an interview with Kessben FM over the weekend.

He challenged his colleagues to start performing in clubs, funerals, and other unusual venues.

Brother Sammy those in the church doesn’t necessarily need salvation message as compared to the audience in nightclubs because the word of God is far from their reach.

Bro Sammy explained that those in the church have been told severally about the good news – reason his colleague gospel artistes should focus less on them comparably to the lost souls in night clubs.

He further described contemporary Christians as hypocrites for their unwillingness to mingle themselves with those they perceive as sinners.

He backed his claim with Mark 16:15 which reads, “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”