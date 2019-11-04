The “Ladder” hitmaker, after meeting with the Puom Music label CEO over the weekend, endorsed “Kuntunkununku: The Heaviest” album and called on Ghanaians to support the project.

“Ghanaians, show love by supporting the album,” Lil Win stated. “‘Kuntunkununku’ is fire – it’s gratifying.”

The album which was released in September this year has been making waves across the country.

The 18-track album features versatile A-list artistes including Samini, Stonebwoy, Mz Vee and Black Prophet.

This is the multiple award-winning singer’s second project and it’s packed with sizzling records.

Record producers, CaskeysOnit, Shottoh Blinqx, IbeeOndaBeat, Pken and Awaga played a major role in the production of the project.

The title of the album explicitly pronounces the singer as a heavyweight in the music industry.