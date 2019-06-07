The slow tempo gospel track is aimed at conscientizing everyone to walk the way of Christ.

“I simply want to let everyone know that it’s not enough to get born again, there is more to Christianity than just being born again. There is a Christ-life we ought to live,” Fiifi Benjamins stated.

“Making Jesus A Lifestyle” advises Christians to let Christianity reflect in their deeds.

“Anytime we walk out of the church, there must be evidence of our Christianity. This must reflect in the way we walk, talk, live and give.”

“Simply put, it’s not enough to be in church, we must be in Christ. Join the train-campaign for Jesus, the narrow way we go.”

Stream the full song below by clicking the link.

Fiifi Benjamins - Making Jesus A Lifestyle ft Jvson (LYRICS)