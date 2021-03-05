The captivating visual has stunning scenes shot in a hood in Accra with a simple concept which stares one of Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ dancers Dancegodlyod and was directed by Thephotograhe.

From a scene in the video, Loofy takes us back to memory lane when the then two lovie doves, Sister Derby and Medikal were inseparable.

Loofy’s ‘Amigos’ was produced by Sayntei; the song comes before his yet to be released feature with Joey B.

‘Amigos’ is available on all music streaming platforms and you can watch the video on his official website winnerloofy.com and below via his YouTube link.