Born Joseph Luminary Adzrago, Luminary DMR is an independent music artist and a songwriter from Accra Ghana.

After taking a break from the music industry to complete tertiary education, he is set to release this new record titled "Agyeiwaa" under the management of DMR Records based in Lagos, Nigeria.

"Agyeiwaa" is a sweet sensational Afro beat record mixed with Ghanaian high life rhythms and composed with Ghanaian and Nigerian slangs, with a mixture of indigenous broken English.

The afro-pop singer is ready to make unprecedented recognition with "Agyeiwaa" in the Ghanaian and Nigerian Music Industry.