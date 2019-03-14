The “no where cool” rapper has on countless times mentioned that his mother’s father played a significant role in shaping his thoughts to become the rapper that he is today.

According to M.anifest, Prof Kwabena Nketia as a composer had a lot of cassettes at home which he tampered with by either listening to the songs on it or recording himself on some cassettes, during his childhood days.

The music scholar who also vetted some songs of the "100%" rapper was reported to have died yesterday at the age of 97 and his grandson is very proud of the contributions he made to music across the globe.

Taking to Instagram to eulogise his grandfather, M.anifest shared a video of the aged Professor showing off his rap skills of a rap song he wrote while in school in London in the 1940s.

The “god MC” captioned the post “Overwhelming legacy. A life well lived. Grandpa, thank you. Your humanity was your greatest composition ”

See the video below of the late Professor rapping to his grandson at home.