The “godMC” and “Kanta” rappers are in the history books of music lovers as the two musicians that have had the hottest Ghanaian rap beef in recent times that attracted eyeballs even beyond the borders of Ghana.

However, the supposed arch rivals smoked the peace pipe after Sarkodie surprisingly appeared at M.anifest’s “M.anifestivities” concert in December where the two performed together.

Speaking about all these in a chat with Tim Westwood, the “Nowhere Cool” rapper said that fans should now be expecting a collaboration between the “Highest” rapper and himself.

“Now they should be expecting collabs. You know the funny is before that we have worked on tracks that never came out so now we need to kind of probably put out some new things” he said.

