Through his combination of these unique genres, Collins Isco has crafted a one-of-a-kind sound that is fast growing among music lovers.
Meet Collins Isco the Asante sound god making waves with his sounds
Collins Isco has been christened as the Asante Sound God - a title he was landed with his uniqueness of combining elements of Afropop, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Amapiano.
The Asante Sound God surfaced in the music industry with his debut album “The Life Underground” in 2017 and that threw the spotlight on him as one of the promising young talents in the music industry.
Seeing growth in his profile and artistry Collins Isco followed it with subsequent releases like “Find Myself”, “Grinding & Shining” and the worldwide hit single “Running Mouths”.
Collins Isco, real name, Collins Asante was born in Kumasi, Ghana. Growing up in the Ashanti Region area with his music-oriented brother who is also a producer and a pianist (King-Jozi, CEO of DNA House Records and Production, Edmonton, Canada).
Isco started doing music from his young days in the church choir and playing drums in his early school days.
Accompanying his journey to fame has been the appearances on TV stations and radio plays worldwide. Shows and festival performances in major cities of North America have also made Collins Isco establish a worthy name for himself in the diaspora.
With the success of his previuos singles, the Asante Sound-God has dropped a new jam for his fan base Isco Nation. An Afro-pop classic he titles “The One”. The song was released on September 24, 2021 followed with its offcial video. Watch it below
