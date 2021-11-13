Meet Collins Isco the Asante sound god making waves with his sounds

The Asante Sound God surfaced in the music industry with his debut album “The Life Underground” in 2017 and that threw the spotlight on him as one of the promising young talents in the music industry.

Seeing growth in his profile and artistry Collins Isco followed it with subsequent releases like “Find Myself”, “Grinding & Shining” and the worldwide hit single “Running Mouths”.

Collins Isco, real name, Collins Asante was born in Kumasi, Ghana. Growing up in the Ashanti Region area with his music-oriented brother who is also a producer and a pianist (King-Jozi, CEO of DNA House Records and Production, Edmonton, Canada).

Isco started doing music from his young days in the church choir and playing drums in his early school days.

Accompanying his journey to fame has been the appearances on TV stations and radio plays worldwide. Shows and festival performances in major cities of North America have also made Collins Isco establish a worthy name for himself in the diaspora.