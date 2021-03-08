The Ghanaian actress will now be joining her colleagues like Emelia Brobbey and Fella Makafui who stepped out of their known profession to do music.

The curvaceous Ghanaian socialite took to social media to tease her fans of the new music she has recorded. According to a post shared by Moesha, the song is titled 'Diva' and it will be released on 10th March 2021.

Moesha's music is coming with its official video. Though the actress didn't say much about the song, reports have it that Moesha has hit the studio to record a track. "Press play...." she captioned the post below to tease her followers of what she got coming.

Moesha Boduong becomes the latest to join Hajia 4 Reall who has also ventured into making music a few months ago with two singles, 'Badder Than' and 'Fine Girl' in her name.

Speaking about the reason behind her new music career which has seen her trending on social media, Hajia 4 Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, said she has always wanted to do music but her fear of the controversies that engulf musicians has been discouraging her.

Hajia 4 Real drops new single Badder Than

Responding to trolls insisting that she quits singing because she isn't that, the mother of one said they can got to sleep because she believes they are speaking out of hate so she won't stop.

"It is fine for people to criticise me because I know I am going to get better, but when you tell me to stop, no I am not going to stop. You go to sleep, I am going to work hard to be perfect," Hajia 4 Real said in the exclusive pulse.com.gh interview below.