In an exclusive information gathered by pulse.com.gh, the rapper has signed a management and record producing deal with Highly Spiritual Music whose CEO is prominent Ghanaian music producer Kaywa.

Lasmid became a favourite of many when he appeared on Ghana’s biggest music reality show, MTN Hitmaker, and emerged the ultimate winner. Lasmid, now joins the likes of the ‘Dwe’ hitmakers, Mr drew and Krymi who are all signed acts on the Highly Spiritual record label which is fast gaining popularity day by day.

Kaywa

Given the promising climate of past contestants of MTN hitmaker like Kuami Eugene, KiDi, OV, Krymi, Mr Drew among others, Lasmid is projected to be the next music star from the reality show with his rap prowess.

Pulse.com.gh has reached out to representatives of Highly Spiritual Music about the signing but they have declined to comment, however, it is assured that the deal is sealed with an official public announcement from the label eminent.