One of African’s renowned artiste, Mugeez who is the Chief Executive Officer of Extrial music label and part of the highly influential music group, R2BEES, teamed up with DJ Mic Smith and Kwesi Arthur to make the new Afrobeats banger ‘Dribbling’.

Afrobeats legend Mugeez released his new single “Dripping” with DJ Mic Smith and Kwesi Arthur under his new label Extrial Music. The smooth and hypnotic sound of the single is supported by a first-class video shot by Lex McCarthy.

Mugeez keeps busy with his solo projects. Last year he released the singles ‘Regular’ with Sarkodie and ‘Your Number’ with Juls and King Promise. He also started his own label Extrial Music. Not only to promote his solo projects but to help up and coming artists that are ready to make a change. The first artist Mugeez has signed under his label is Tecknikal, a young aspiring artist from Ghana.

According to Mugeez, he recruited Kwesi Arthur who is currently considered one of the most promising young artists in Ghana and Africa, after being nominated for the Best International Act at the BET Awards and DJ Mic Smith an award-winning club, radio and artist DJ who was featured on the national TV worked with several high-profile artists and is the official DJ for the popular Ghanaian rapper EL because of their speciality on songs like ‘Dripping'.