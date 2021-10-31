‘Music and arts are not sports, you can’t bet on it’ - Stonebwoy

In a tweet, Stonebwoy says nobody needs to wager on music and arts because it is not a game like a football match or rugby.

As per him, in the wake of tolerating that music isn't a game, victors are picked, not founded on rivalry.

“Music and arts is not a sport, you cannot bet on it.. therefore it doesn't require competition to determine the winner,” he tweeted.

In the course of the most recent couple of years, the contention in the Ghanaian music space has gone up and all the more regularly erupting emotions.

Stonebwoy himself has been influenced by the opposition among him and Shatta Wale, which brought about him brandishing a gun on the stage of the Ghana Music Awards.

Nigerian music acts have consistently been commended as individuals who love themselves most and don't undermine each other like what the Ghanaians do.