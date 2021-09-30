Nana Ampadu deserves State Burial - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley (WATCH)

"The way Nana Ampadu has contributed to music, he is supposed to get a State Burial, look into it very well, he deserves it," he said but added that he fears it will not happen because that hasn't happened for other Ghanaian music legends who passed on.

"For those who contributed significantly to Ghana music, there is nothing for them when they die because when C.K Man died, Papa Yankson, nothing as such happened for their funerals," he added.

According to Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, the music industry has since been diversified to the extent that musicians have been left to survive on their own, hence, they don't the deserving recognition and appreciation.

“It has become each one for himself, God, for us all attitude. Amakye Dede, Pat Thomas and everyone walking their own ways. It can worry us in the future,” he said during the interview. Hear more from him in the video below.

Meanwhile, Ghana's President, William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has paid a glowing tribute to Nana Ampadu.

Commenting on his death, Nana Addo said "I have learnt, with great sadness, of the death of one of Ghana’s musical icons, the legendary highlife artiste, Nana Ampadu. The outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians".

In a statement shared via his Facebook page, he continued that "Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful. His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed".

The President concluded that "my deep condolences to his widow, children and family. Rest in perfect peace, Nana, and may the Almighty keep you in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen. Nana Ampadu, da yie, Nyame nfa wo kra nsie".