Nana Ampadu; Nana Addo mourns Ghanaian highlife legend with glowing tribute

Commenting on his death, Nana Addo said "I have learnt, with great sadness, of the death of one of Ghana’s musical icons, the legendary highlife artiste, Nana Ampadu. The outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians".

In a statement shared via his Facebook page, he continued that "Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful. His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed".

The President concluded that "my deep condolences to his widow, children and family. Rest in perfect peace, Nana, and may the Almighty keep you in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen. Nana Ampadu, da yie, Nyame nfa wo kra nsie".