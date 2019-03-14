Four months after releasing his “Africa Rise” album, AJ Nelson embarks on a media tour which is part of the whole Africa Rise Tour.

The tour starts at Dansoman Fizzles Platinum Lounge this Friday, March 15, which is experience not to be missed.

AJ will be looking to have fun with the crowd along with his friends whom others also love.

The likes of Luther, Cabum, Flowking Stone, Nana Yaa, Ayat, Cheche and Tijvni will all be there to interact with the crowd.

The album featured Cabum, Cheche, De-Lion, Dee Tutu, Worlasi, Ayat and many others so we could be in for more surprises during performances.

The album speaks to the consciousness of us as Africans and what could be the way forward for us.

Fizzles Platinum Lounge is definitely the kind of place to have your carefree fun. It is free for the ladies before 12am and 20ghc for the guys. .

Crazy DJs like Asumadu, Selekta, Shaker, Shango, Shellbosss and Dee J Double are going to make you hate that you love them.