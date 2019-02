The new tune, “Pressure” had the blessings of multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper and singer Kofi Kinaata.

The song by Ice is a well-written and composed mid-tempo love tune for music lovers.

The afro-pop tune according to the artiste, Ice and management will cement the singer's name in the music business.

The song “Pressure” was produced by Kusilin.

Ice, a budding Ghanaian musician is known in real life as Stephen Asiedu. The 98 born is signed on Ann Music.

Stream the song below.