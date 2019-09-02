The 4-track EP, which is a mixture of 'fire and sounds', comes with just one feature, track 1 (“Fire”), with Nigerian recording artiste Minz.

“Vain” EP is mostly dominated by the afro-fusion sound comprising of traditional African vibes with a feel of RnB and soul.

Fast-rising producer cum singer Fric P has three production credits (Track 1, 2, 3) on the EP while T’Spize has one (track 4).

The Billionaire Minds Enterprise label frontman caused a stir a few months ago when he dropped his debut EP, titled “Paradox”.

The 9-track collection caught the eye of both Africans and the diasporan market, but the latest EP is projected to make even more impact.

Fans can stream and purchase the “Vain” EP on all online music platforms.

Click TCHAP0 - VAIN-EP