The “Kwadee” who has been absent from the music scene for some years now due to mental issues and long recovery process has announced that he will be back into the limelight for good.

He made this announcement during an interview with Evans Osei-Bonsu.

The rapper also talked about how supportive his family, friends and the entertainment industry have been to him during the difficult times in his life.

“I am at peace with my family and for a long time in about twenty years, I have been able to live under the same roof with my parents in a hearty and comfy conversation,” he said as quoted by Mynewsgh.

“Although I’m not there yet, I know I will soon fully recover with the support I’m receiving from my family and the music industry. They didn’t wait for me to pass on before showing me this love.”

“I read and watch what’s happening in the media space and the commentaries about me and sometimes it’s just fulfilling. The last time, I was reading some of the comments under my ‘Abrantee’ video on YouTube and it got me teary. The well wishes, prayers and a rallying call for my comeback”.

“I’m grateful to Ghanaians and my family. I can assure all that I am working on myself and I know, I will be back on the music scene very soon. I have begun working on my new EP and as you can see, whilst sticking to my medications,” he added.

Before suffering from the mental challenges which have put him in rehab centres for some years and relapse setting in—Okomfour Kwadee was one of the popular musicians who was admired by many music lovers for his powerful and traditional lyrics