The "One Corner" hitmaker claims that his recent song "Sika Wo Bolar" which featured King Paluta and YPee is a drill track that has gained massive airplay all over the country and has even drawn attention from a top American rapper.

In a report by GNA, Patapaa said that he has even been invited to the United States of America (USA) to feature a top American rapper and he would embark on the trip very soon.

"Many of the drill rappers in Ghana thought I couldn't excel in the genre but the waves my new drill song is making has really shocked them, so for now I consider myself the king of drill music in Ghana," Patapaa said.