'I am the king of Ghanaian drill music' - Patapaa

Selorm Tali

Drill music has become a competitive trend in the Ghanaian music scene that has birthed new acts like Yaw Tog, Asakaa Boys among others.

Patapaa Amisty
Patapaa Amisty

However, according to Justice Amoah aka Patapaa, he is the King of Ghanaian drill music and must be recognized as such.

The "One Corner" hitmaker claims that his recent song "Sika Wo Bolar" which featured King Paluta and YPee is a drill track that has gained massive airplay all over the country and has even drawn attention from a top American rapper.

In a report by GNA, Patapaa said that he has even been invited to the United States of America (USA) to feature a top American rapper and he would embark on the trip very soon.

"Many of the drill rappers in Ghana thought I couldn't excel in the genre but the waves my new drill song is making has really shocked them, so for now I consider myself the king of drill music in Ghana," Patapaa said.

"My next drill song would be very big because I'm about to feature on the biggest rapper in America, so Ghanaians should expect a massive tune from me very soon," he added.

