RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

People prayed for my downfall after winning 'Artiste of the Year' - Kuami Eugene (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-pop and highlife musician Kuami Eugene has disclosed that some Ghanaians wanted his downfall after winning the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Only jobless people criticise my fashion sense – Kuami Eugene
Only jobless people criticise my fashion sense – Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

The Lynx Entertainment label star beat off stiff competition from Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton to win the ultimate award last year.

Recommended articles

But he says some people vowed that his career would dip when he wins the coveted accolade.

Kuami Eugene, who describes himself as a 'top-notch' artiste, disclosed this in an interview on Adom TV this week.

“It's been a year now and I'm still top-notch [artiste in Ghana]. I'm still reigning,” he bragged. “'Dollar on You' is making waves everywhere. Every single feature; Okyeame Kwame's "Yeeko", Kwame Yogot's "Biibi Besi", "Keche's 'No Dulling', and Sarkodie's 'Happy Day' are making waves.”

According to Kuami Eugene, he tried to change the narrative in the game and despite the hate, he is still reigning.

“I've tried to change the narrative when it comes to my side of the game. It's not going to be like that with me,” he said.

“Loads of people said I should take the Artiste of the Year and see how your career will sink. But I'm still here and I think I'm even doing better than before,” he concluded.

Watch the interview below.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte