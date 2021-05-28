People prayed for my downfall after winning 'Artiste of the Year' - Kuami Eugene (WATCH)

But he says some people vowed that his career would dip when he wins the coveted accolade.

Kuami Eugene, who describes himself as a 'top-notch' artiste, disclosed this in an interview on Adom TV this week.

“It's been a year now and I'm still top-notch [artiste in Ghana]. I'm still reigning,” he bragged. “'Dollar on You' is making waves everywhere. Every single feature; Okyeame Kwame's "Yeeko", Kwame Yogot's "Biibi Besi", "Keche's 'No Dulling', and Sarkodie's 'Happy Day' are making waves.”

According to Kuami Eugene, he tried to change the narrative in the game and despite the hate, he is still reigning.

“I've tried to change the narrative when it comes to my side of the game. It's not going to be like that with me,” he said.

“Loads of people said I should take the Artiste of the Year and see how your career will sink. But I'm still here and I think I'm even doing better than before,” he concluded.