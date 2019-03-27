According to the “Agyekoom” hitmaker, the industry was male-dominated when she started her career but efforts from the likes of late Ebony Reigns, Efya, Adina and others has balanced the equation.

“When I started music, the industry was male-dominated. Only a little fraction of women used to share stages with men when I started,” she told Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM. “But when I stepped back a little while, I realised that the females have been really pushing. The likes of Ebony Reigns, Efya, Adina, Kaakie have been impressive.”

She said the female artistes will only shine if promoters give them the platform.

“The females are really working but I feel promoters should sometimes give the females the benefit of the doubt to do their things,” she concluded.

Watch the full video below.