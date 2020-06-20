The "16 Years" hitmaker said Nigel Gaisie can't be described as a man of God.

Mzbel, who is relationship show host on Onua FM/TV said on TV3 that her former relationship with the Prophet was horrible.

Though she shied away from giving details of the relationship, Mzbel admitted that they started the friendship talking about other stuff and not pastoral or religious stuff.

Mzbel

“After a while the friendship became some way, very horrible,” she said.

The relationship of the two – school mates with Mzbel as the senior – have been re-emerged following Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong’s recent attacks against the self-acclaimed prophet.