According to the party, voting is expected to start at 0700 hours and end 1300 hours.

The voting will take place at 2,365 polling centres nationwide.

The election is taking place in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

READ ALSO: Ghana is the fourth-highest country with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa

However, 65 aspirants running unopposed are, however, being affirmed by the delegates in their constituencies.

They include Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai Constituency and Mr Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, MP for Suame, as parliamentary candidate.

Others are Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin MP for Effutu, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MP for Ablekuma West, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye MP for Ledzokuku.

Political analysts have said there could be tension in 26 hotspots in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Eastern, Central and Greater Accra regions. The tension, they believe, could be fuelled by the aspirants’ status in politics, their influence in the constituencies and ability to mobilise, among other factors.

In all, 73 candidates are contesting in these potential hotspots.

READ ALSO: NPP Primaries: Some 26 hotspots identified

Mr Peter Mac Manu, the 2020 Election Campaign Manager of the ruling Party, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that adequate preparations had been made to ensure the safety of all delegates towards a successful election.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Friday, June 19 issued a statement to assure of their preparedness to provide adequate security in all the polling stations.