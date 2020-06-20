The West African country's death toll also is 70 with 4,548 recoveries so far.

But the country is also the fourth-highest in terms of COVID-19 cases recorded in Africa, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II honours 95-year-old Ghanaian war veteran for COVID-19 fundraiser

However, among the countries with the highest cases, Ghana which has recorded 70 deaths from the COVID-19 has the lowest case-fatality ratio - 0.51%.

The Africa CDC announced that African Union member states have reported 275,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 19, 2020.

The continent has recorded 7,395 deaths and 125,316 recoveries.

Meanwhile, South Africa has recorded the most cases on the continent with 83,890 cases, followed by Egypt and Nigeria with 50,437 and 18,480 cases respectively.

COVID-19: Ghana has fourth-highest confirmed cases in Africa

READ ALSO: Jailing Tsatsu Tsikata: The Ghanaian law genius who rejected a Presidential pardon and won his appeal

The coronavirus case count in Africa;

1. South Africa - 83,890

2. Egypt - 50,437

3. Nigeria - 18,480

4. Ghana - 12,929

5. Algeria - 11,385

6. Cameroon - 10,140

7. Morocco - 9,074

8. Sudan - 8,020