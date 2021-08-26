PULSE EXCLUSIVE: Knii Lante talks 'crazy' reactions to latest songs, announces twin EP

“'This Thing' is an afrobeats and an afropop; very commercial in the way it comes at you,” he told Pulse Ghana Entertainment Editor, David Mawuli, last week. “It has about three languages in it. I remember that there's Ga in it, there's Twi and there's English. It's a mid-tempo song, just crafted for you.”

According to Knii Lante, the DatbeatGod-produced record blends with the current trend on the mainstream market and has done justice to his brand.

“It fits within the current mainstream market, and have fun with it. It was produced by DatbeatGod and it is a song on which I worked with a couple of other songwriters. I really think that song also has done justice to the brand.”

He announced two new EP that will come in two different genres; reggae and afrobeats.

“This year, we will be dropping two EPs, God willing. A reggae EP and an afrobeats EP by September or October. Most of the songs are done, ready for release. Also, I have plans of dropping singles until the EPs are released.”

Even though the songs are ready and the plan to release is underway, Knii Lante is sceptical about the releases due to the reactions to his latest songs.

“But, then, that in itself brings problems because for these two songs that we've realised, ‘Boots off’ and ‘This Thing,’ the reactions that we are getting for the songs are really crazy. I mean, these are some of the best reactions I have seen for our music in years. You know, some people are saying 'these are the best songs you have ever released' and things.”

Knii Lante is observing the reactions and the streaming performances.

“We are seeing the streams climbing steeply and steadily on the streaming sites. I mean what people are writing; the comments and it is amazing. When that begins to happen after you release a song, then you are like 'gosh, my calendar is going to be messed up.' You now have to wait because the song is growing on people.”

“People are beginning to love the music. You may have decided that you were going to release a song a month after, but people are loving the music and they haven't finished loving the music. So, now, everything sort of has to be held. That is where I suspect we are heading towards because of the reactions we are getting for ‘Boots Off’ and ‘This Thing.’”