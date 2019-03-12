They debuted the World Albums chart with their “Site 15” album just two weeks after release.

R2Bees are currently number 10 on the chart with their 14-track power-packed collection.

They’ve become the 8th Ghanaian artiste to enter the Billboard charts.

Aside from Billboard, the album dominated different iTunes charts just a few hours after release.

“Site 15” heavily focuses on relationships, the struggles, worries and solutions. In a nutshell, the album is made of love.

The album features some top artistes including Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes, La Meme Gang, King Promise and Nigeria’s Wizkid and Burna Boy.