He is currently in USA for a Media Tour and his first stop today was the YouTube and Audiomack offices.

Audiomack is a streaming platform where musicians upload songs for listeners across the world. Youtube is an American video sharing platform.

He shared a photo from his visit on Instagram with the caption: “Afrorock visited @audiomack @audiomackafrica Nkz to the world.”

The “Akayida” hitmaker seems to be on a big move. It seems there’s a partnership deal going on backdoors.

Since both platforms serve as digital marketing tool for his content, fans believe he visited them to agree on a deal that would push his content to the world.

He is currently out with new jam “Afro Rock” featuring singer Kankam.

If you haven’t seen yet, we share with you below.