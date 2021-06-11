Rapper Hecta’s dedicates “De Seed” EP to late manager and parents (STREAM)

According to Hecta, “De Seed” EP means the world to him and a spark of what is to come soon, more of a second chance to bounce back from where he left off after making some of the biggest hit songs as an artiste from the Volta region.

He dedicated the album to his late manager, Abraham Fiza, late father and mother.

“I’m dedicating this one to my late brother and manager Abraham Fiza, my late mom and dad and all my fans, who I prefer to call ‘Hectarians’, for their patience, love and support,” he revealed.