As part of the musicians Central Region’s tour, a region he hails from, the musician organized a show to meet and interact with his fans back home after he became a household name in the Ghana industry.

“Hang Out with Kwame Yogot,” a show which barely received much promotion and advertisement because of the time frame since it was organized and seen been posted three days to the main event was a success and amazingly, took everybody by surprise how a large crowd of thousands came in to support the “Rap Comedian”.