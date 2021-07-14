‘Record production paid better then than today’ - Zapp Mallet

Talking to Rev Erskine on Y107.9 FM’s YLeaderboard Series he said, “Although it wasn’t the right thing to do at the time, we didn’t have the knowledge we have now because we were working in the dark mostly and we doing things our own way and also making money so we were happy with it”.

Talking about how much he was earning back then he said, “I can’t remember my first salary because now the numbers have changed but it was fine”.

He emphasized that what he was earning was enough for him to get married, build his own house and also take care of his family.