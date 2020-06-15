The Dancehall act whilst speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz show over the weekend has once again unleashed a verbal attack on the Hip Life Grandpapa, as he reiterates that the veteran rapper is broke just like other Ghanaian musicians.

The comments have attracted the attention of Reggie Rockstone, who decided to reply Shatta Wale with a hot freestyle, which has left social media amazed in appreciation of his lyrical craft.

In the freestyle he titles ‘Billionaire Spirit’, Reggie Rockstone rapped about being a billionaire in spirit adding that these kids have been envying him. “I am the 50 plus-year-old, these kids been envying, ya’ll stuck with me like MTN,” he said in the song.

Reggie Rockson

The video was prefixed with Shatta Wale making his comment before dropping his bars. Watch the freestyle and tell us what you think.