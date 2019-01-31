The album which will be released on March 8, 2019, features top three Ghanaian artistes: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Wiyaala.

“Beats of Zion”, a slow-tempo reggae record, was written, arranged and produced by Rocky Dawuni himself.

The song comes with a classic music video directed by award-winning videographer, Lex McCarthy.

Shot in Accra, the video captures Rocky walking in the streets with a group of people, who act like zombies, while performing “Beats of Zion”.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.