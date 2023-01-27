Samini -Sarkodie: Two times the big boys teamed up to give us hit songs

Recently Sarkodie was featured on “Stir It Up” remix with Bob Marley and The Wailers, and notable artists have commended him for pitching Ghana’s dynamic culture to the world.

Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known by his stage name Samini (formerly Batman Samini), is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall recording artiste from Wa, Ghana.

His genre of music is a melodious mixture of high life, dance hall, reggae, and hip-hop. He terms his brand of music as the "African dance hall".

He collaborated with Steel Pulse and Etana from Jamaica. He has received international recognition and toured the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands.

There has been a rumored feud between Rapper Sarkodie and Dancehall artiste Samini, which has seen Samini call out Sarkodie for being ungrateful', 'disrespectful, and fake and ignoring his feature requests.

According to Samini, he no longer has intentions of working with rapper Sarkodie on a song following the disrespect from his colleague.

Prior to their alleged beef, the two had collaborated on songs that hit the Ghanaian market waves and rocked it.

The big boys have featured each other on two different occasions and all the songs produced rocked the waves of Ghana so hard fans have not been able to let go of those songs.

Below are the two hit songs that were produced when the big boys met

"Love Rocks"- Sarkodie ft Samini

Sarkodie has for the first time collaborated with Samini on an interesting Reggae twist to his musical dexterity and a confirmation that Samini is a master of Reggae and Dancehall.

Sarkodie’s Love Rocks ft Samini recorded by Kill Beatz was released on Monday, November 17, 2014, and went ahead to release a new music video for it on the same day.

2.My Own (Remix)- Samini ft. Sarkodie

Samini in 2018 remixed of his smash hit ‘My Own’ and had Sarkodie on it.