According to May7ven, who is the daughter of Nigerian football legend and former Super Eagles captain Segun Odebami, she is waiting for a certain book to be published to confirm her claims. It’s unclear if it’s Sarkodie’s upcoming book or a different book which is about to be launched.

The singer made this statement in a tweet on Thursday, November 19.

It’s not clear what triggered the post, but she said people who do not agree with her should ‘argue with your reflection’.

She said Twitter users will not bother to fact-check her post because they don’t want the ‘smoke’.

“Sarkodie is still the best.... so argue with your reflection. If u no like am, Change am...” she tweeted. “Just waiting for this book to be published. Twitter won't even bother to fact check this cos they don't want the smoke. Stay blessed.”

Sarkodie expressed his excitement over the tweet.

The “Happy Day” rapper quoted the tweet with the caption: “May of Life lol”.

Sarkodie is one of the most decorated rappers in Africa. He has garnered millions of streams for his works online and has won a lot of local and international awards.

He has won 99 out of 176 local and international award nominations. He has won 24 out of 66 Ghana Music Awards nominations, including two “Artiste of the Year”.

Sarkodie, who is the first Ghanaian rapper to win a BET Award, has lots of international collaborations, including features with Sway (UK), Donae’o (UK), Big Narstie (UK), Ace Hood (US), Burna Boy (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Davido (Nigeria) and others.

Currently, the SarkCess Music label boss is the most streamed Ghanaian rapper and arguably the only West African rapper with the most streams for a single music video on YouTube. His video for “Adonai” remix featuring Castro did the magic.