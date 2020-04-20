According to the “Glory” hitmaker, he anticipates negative vibes and criticisms from social media users so that isn’t a big deal for him.

The owner of SarkCess Music – the label which managed hip-hop artiste Strongman and highlife artiste Akwaboah for a short period – was responding to how he manages negative criticisms on social media when he made this revelation.

He responded by throwing a direct jab at his critics, saying ‘there is no scan to detect how dumb or sharp a person is when they signing up on these platforms’.

Sarkodie said there’s only one solution to the negative criticisms – and that is, creating a WhatsApp group and including friends who think alike.

Responding to the question asked by blogger Fiifi Adinkra on Monday, April 20, Sarkodie said: “There is no scan to detect how dumb or sharp a person is when they signing up on these platforms so you should know what to expect when you get on here. If u only want positive vibes, create a Whatsapp group chat with your positive friends lool”