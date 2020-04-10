The two have engaged in heated beef for the past few days, and it seems the issue is still escalating.

In a new freestyle video, Asem has accused Sarkodie of using fraudulent means to win his BET Awards.

Sarkodie has won two out of four BET Awards nominations so far. In 2012, he was adjudged “Best International Act: Africa” and last year, he won the “Best International Flow” at BET Hip Hop Awards.

Asem, however, believes that the SarkCess Music label boss acquired the awards using a fraudulent means.

“Everybody know say the BET/Ebi pay you dey pay/Daa na wo cheati,” he said in the freestyle.

He also branded Sarkodie as an ‘overpriced trotro (public transport)’ and claimed he [Asem] is better than Sarkodie because he attended a private school but the BET winner attended a public school.

Listen to the full freestyle below.