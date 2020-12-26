Although Shatta Wale performed at Sarkodie’s “Black Love” virtual concert which was held in August this year, he missed the Rapperholic concert.

Held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, on Friday, December 25, the 8th concert was stormed by music fans in and outside Ghana, particularly SarkNatives – the official fan army of the two-time BET Award winner.

The concert saw hundreds of fans of the musician throng the venue to witness another historic moment.

Top stars like Joey B, King Promise, Sista Afia and more made guest appearances, however, Shatta Wale – who resolved his grudge with Sarkodie at “Black Love” virtual concert – was nowhere to be found.

And according to Sarkodie, it was due to performance fee – which he says the controversial dancehall star demanded USD250,000 (equivalent to 1.4million Ghana cedis) when his team reached out to him.

He revealed this during a friendly banter with Shatta Wale on Twitter on Saturday, December 26.

It all started when on-air personality Jay Forley shared a throwback photo with Shatta Wale at the 2017 Rapperholic concert.

He captioned the photo: “Good times with @shattawalegh.”

Sarkodie quoted the tweet, saying: “Rapperholic”.

Then, Shatta Wale quoted the tweet, saying Sarkodie missed him and further congratulated him on the show. “Abi you miss me; congrats last night Rapperholic,” he tweeted.

Sarkodie quickly responded, saying it’s because he demanded a huge cash for performance.

“Man call you you say last price 250k dollar .... Ma te .. We shall see,” he tweeted.

It’s unclear if he is just joking but Shatta Wale isn’t wrong if he charges his fellow musician performance fees. It’s been the tradition for years and this won’t be bad precedent in anyway.