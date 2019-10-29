He was commenting on his absence at Sarkodie’s recently held “This Is Tema” free concert when he made that statement.

According to the “Ayoo” hitmaker, he was not invited by the SarkCess Music team hence his absence.

“If he [Sarkodie] had called me to come to his show, I would have been there personally. We would have had some party,” he told Star FM on Monday, October 28.

He listed his name among the pioneers of free community shows in Ghana, adding that all his colleague artistes are now learning from his early efforts.

“…but I thank God that every artiste in Ghana is now learning where I started schooling from. I am one of the boys who started this community shows in Ghana. I did community shows in Nima, James Town, and others.”

He advised them to focus on the street.

“And when I was doing that most of them were concentrating on [Accra International] Conference Centre and the rest. I’m happy they are seeing that it’s the street is the place they should go to because that’s where we can get the votes, numbers and where people can be die-hard fans.

“So, when you are growing up as an artiste, you have to respect the street where you come from.”

Watch the interview below.