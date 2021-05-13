RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shatta Wale is a trailblazer; he resurrected Ghana music - Sam George

Ghanaian politician Samuel Nartey George claims dancehall star Shatta Wale resurrected dancehall in the Ghana music industry.

According to the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, the “Ayoo” hitmaker is the ‘Faiza’ in Ghana music and said he [Shatta Wale] has added something to his brand which has appealed to a certain base of music lovers in the country.

He made this statement during an interview on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah.

He told Nana Aba: “What Shatta has also done for the Ghanaian music industry is that he has created a certain movement; so, it is now the 1 Don, 1 Gad etc. Shatta is a trailblazer.”

Sam George branded him as ‘Faiza’.

“Shatta’s career was effectively dead. Shatta is like the Faiza of music in Ghana, Faiza raises dead male organs with Viagra; Shatta resurrected the Ghanaian music,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He continued: “When the guy was Bandana, we thought his career was dead, he had a beef with Samini and Samini ‘murdered’ him and the guy disappeared and then the next thing we see is the resurrection.”

Sam George suggested that Ghanaian musicians are not winning international awards due to how they have localised their content, adding that the African songs winning international awards are local with a lot of English lyrics that resonate with the larger continent.

He further indicated that all the French musicians who sing in their local dialect have built a certain class and leverage for themselves.

"They have built a certain class and leverage for themselves [...] for music to win a Grammy, it's not just about it being danceable or lyrics, it's about the marketing of it. Our boys are comfortable cooking up a wicked beat dropping some dope lines on it..." he stressed.

