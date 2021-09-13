RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has shown appreciation to American musicians, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, after losing out on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last night.

Shatta Wale, Beyonce and Jay Z

Beyoncé was nominated alongside the dancehall musician in the “Best Art Direction” category for their project “Already” (which also features Jamaican-American electronic dance music DJ trio, Major Lazer).

The multiple Grammy-winning singer, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer competed with Saweetie, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift for the “Best Art Direction” category.

However, Saweetie emerged as the winner with her video for “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat at the event held on September 12, 2021, at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York City.

Shatta Wale with Beyoncé Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the disappointment, Shatta Wale took to Twitter to express his appreciation to Beyoncé and her husband, saying he is ‘grateful’ even if he didn’t win.

He continued that he is grateful for at least seeing his name on an American award show which many artistes dream to have their names on.

“God bless @Beyonce and Jay z moreeeee for me...wow!! What an opportunity. If I don’t even win, am forever grateful at least to see my name on an award show in America many have been craving to be on,” he tweeted.

Prior to the award show, Shatta Wale promised to gift a fan one of his cars.

“If I win this VMA’s I will dash somebody one of my cars tomorrow ...with just one question I will ask ..... Guess the question!!!,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Wizkid emerged as a winner after the music video for Beyonce's “Brown Skin Girl” which features him, SAINt JHN and Blue Ivy won the “Best Cinematography” category.

The Sunday night ceremony hosted by Doja Cat at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center witnessed music eye-popping fashion statements on the red carpet and thrilling performances from some of the best musicians of this generation.

