Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Wizkid and all the VMAs 2021 winners (LIST)

The Nigerian artiste and Shatta Wale were the only African based acts who were nominated in this year's scheme.

The Ghanaian dancehall earned the nomination spot following the nomination of Beyonce's 'Already' music video in the category of Best Art Direction. However, the category was won by Doja Cat and Saweetie's 'Best Friend" video.

Regardless, according to Shatta Wale, he appreciates his nomination as a great feat. Whilst the show was going on, he tweeted "God bless @Beyonce and Jay z moreeeee for me...wow!! What an opportunity...If I don’t even win, am forever grateful at least to see my name on an award show in America many have been craving to be on".

The Sunday night ceremony hosted by Doja Cat at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center witnessed music eye-popping fashion statements on the red carpet and thrilling performances from some of the best musicians of this generation.

See the list of nominees with winners and some of the of the performances below.

Video of the Year

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Best Rock

WINNER: John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Best R&B

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best Choreography

WINNER: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” –Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

Best Alternative

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”artist

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Ariana Grandehop

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Best Pop

WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Song of the Year

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Group of the Year

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Push Performance of the Year

WINNER: May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”

November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU”

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

Best Latin

WINNER: Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best Editing

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

BTS – “Butter” – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake – “What’s Next” – Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs