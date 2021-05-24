One of the persons he figured out in his post made on Facebook was 4Syte TV’s CEO – Ignace Hugo.

According to Showboy, Ignace charged him outrageous amount of money for his music videos to be premiered on their platform and as well do a couple of interviews.

However, they underperformed.

Showboy said in a Facebook post that the scheduled interviews never took place.

Also, he said Ignace’s expensive charges of artistes for their visuals to be played on his TV are causing a collapse of the industry.

The ‘Sankofa’ hitmaker also pinpointed that with his hard work over the past year under review, his music video deserves nominations at the MTN 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.

Unfortunately, he was considered in the list of nominees at this year’s award edition.