The Bigail Music label signee has been off the music scene for a while to focus on a new record, and now, she is back with a new dance vibe and flavour.

She is not new when it comes to dance music, but her upcoming single is promised to be a banger.

Titled “Koto Mame”, the song produced by P-Qwayz is completely created for the dancefloor.

According to Bigail, the song will be released this Friday (August 23) and will be accompanied by a classy music video.

“It’s a great package, and it’s designed for the dancefloor. The ladies should better get their heels ready because it’s going to be thunderous,” she said in a press statement.

She added: “The music video is full of dance vibes so you can imagine the kind of energy you are going to absorb this Friday when the song drops.”

“Koto Mame” music video was directed by King Culture and features some popular choreographers, according to Bigail.