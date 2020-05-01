According to the “Ohemaa” hitmxdaker, creators will be rightfully compensated if there’s transparency from royalties collection body, Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

“The core of the Ghana music are the creators but creators are not rightfully compensated due to lack of education. Something truly must be done. We the creators need transparency just as the masses in the industry need to open their minds to be educated,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The vocalist said creators need to be protected in the industry, saying: “Ghana music is unique and we have to protect the creator.”

He also questioned the body’s transparency and accused them of paying sitting allowances that can cover royalties for more than five creators.

“If as an organization that collects royalties for creators the sitting fee for each presiding member of your usual meetings’ is more than annual royalties of 5 to 6 creators combined then there is a problem. A big one. We need change for us to have a thriving music industry [sic].”