The “Gone” hitmaker in anticipation of the celebration has rekindled his 2018 single “Di Bronya” and declared it the official theme song for the ‘Year of Return’.

This year, top Hollywood stars, Ghanaians and Africans in the diaspora are expected to storm Ghana for the celebration.

According to Deon, the mid-tempo afro-pop song which inveigles partners abroad into returning home for the Yuletide would best suit the ‘Year of Return’.

“‘Di Bronya’ has a direct link to my song “Gone” – which asks my girl to come home for Christmas,” he stated. “Now, we know for a fact that the girl is in ‘Yankee’ (United States of America) as stated in the song … We hope she comes this December for this Christmas since it is the ‘Year of Return’.”

Stream the song produced by KcBeatz below.