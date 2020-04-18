Titled “Dane”, the song is a fusion of highlife and afro-dancehall fever but on a typical highlife instrumental.

The song features Coded – a member of multiple award-winning music group 4x4 fame – and blesses the song with his unique, silky voice.

Nautyca who is widely known in Ghana with his hit singles, “Problem” which features Akwaboah and “Social Media” which features Sarkodie, got the Ghanaians attention and did really shot his fame to a nationwide recognition.

The young artiste who has positioned himself as a versatile musician even though he is highly noticed as a highlife artiste has proven his musical ability.

Stream the full song below.