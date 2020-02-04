YouTuber Malik Ofori started the discussion on Twitter on Tuesday, February 4, saying Ghanaian musicians are lagging behind on the international market because they fail to sing in English.

He argued that Nigerian musicians have crossed over due to the fact that they sing in English more than their local dialect and urged Ghanaian musicians to emulate.

“for Ghana music to take over African music again, Ghanaian artiste need to sing or rap more in English than in Twi, Nigerian’s are dominating cos others can relate and understand them better,” he tweeted.

Actress Lydia Forson was quick to react, saying Ghanaian musicians should sing or rap in languages they are comfortable with. To her, language isn’t a barrier in music.

“Dear Ghanaian Musicians,” she tweeted. “Please sing/rap in the language you’re comfortable in. I listen to Swahili music without knowing the words but it makes me feel good; Angelique Kidjo has won 4 Grammys singing in her language. I’m sorry but this tweet makes me uncomfortable.”

But Stonebwoy rebutted with what seems to be the ‘reality’ in the showbiz industry.

He disagreed with Lydia Forson – who made a cameo appearance in the video for his hit single, titled “Tomorrow” – saying excelling in music depends on language, citing Celine Dion’s switch from French to English as a proof.

“The language one is comfortable in is one thing.... how far you can go with the music seldom depends on the language,” he said on Instagram. “Celine Dion is French by origin. She’s had French albums, but had to learn English so to sing in English.. she still one of the best and her profile is Tall same way... Music itself is a language on its own.. singing in your most comfortable language it’s VERY good!! But doesn’t determine success!!”