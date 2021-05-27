RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Stonebwoy reveals plans to collaborate with Ivorian legends and new stars (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has revealed plans to work with francophone musicians, especially Ivorians.

Alpha Blondy, Stonebwoy and Meiway
Alpha Blondy, Stonebwoy and Meiway Pulse Ghana

The President of Bhim Nation disclosed this during one of his interviews on his Ivory Coast media tour.

According to the “Most Original” hitmaker, he has always loved francophone sounds due to his affiliation with Togo and now is the time to tap into it.

“The Volta Region of Ghana is closest to Togo,” he said. “So, we speak the Ewe and they speak French. I've always loved that sound of music coming from them.”

He said he has already made contacts with Ivorian legends Alpha Blondy and Freddy Meiway, and other stars who are willing to work with him.

“I spotted Alpha Blondy, who is a legend in reggae music. Freddy Meiway always goes in-between Ghana and Ivory Coast. I spotted two other artistes that I don't really know their names but I'm looking [forward] to working with them before I go,” he disclosed.

He also revealed the meaning of his stage name, saying it was an inspiration from his first legal name and dancehall culture.

“Livingstone is my real name. Growing up, I loved reggae and dancehall music, and for that style, I came out with Stonebwoy. I started music when I was really small. I was a very little boy but very sharp so they gave me that name right from there.”

Watch the full interview below.

