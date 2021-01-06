The British-Ghanaian rapper has accordingly been spotted in Kumasi shooting a music video for 'Sore' remix. Yaw Tog is one of the new faces in Ghanaian scene who has shot to fame at the back of the Kumerica wave.

The release of “Sore” in 2020 attracted international attention and appeal for Yaw Tog's brand, especially the western world and Ghanaians in the diaspora including Michael Dapaah (Big Shaq) and Stormzy who has hopped on the remix of the track.

'Sore' comes off as a drill track, hence, with Stormzy being highly respected as one of the kings of this genre of music in the world currently, fans have been excited to see him working together with the young Ghanaian talent.

According to reports, Kwesi Arthur has also been featured on the yet to be released 'Sore' remix, as such, he was spotted in Kumasi with Yaw Tog and Stormzy as they film the official visuals for the song.

Stormzy hangs out with Kwesi Arthur and Yaw Tog

See some social media reactions below as fans react to the upcoming 'Sore' remix.