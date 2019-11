Produced by Tubhani Musik, the slow-tempo afro-pop single features two of Ghana’s hottest; Ponobiom and Fameye.

The song emphasises on the need to protect our partners no matter the circumstances because someone might be on standby to snatch them away.

“Otoomo” comes with an easy-to-sing-along verses from the trio and suitable for all sorts of parties.

Stream the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.